5 more Mohave County residents die from complications of COVID-19

KINGMAN – The number of deaths from COVID-19 declined over the past week in Mohave County, but the new case count rose after a two-week decline.

According to a report from the Mohave County Department of Public Health covering the two-day period between noon on Monday, Oct. 18 and noon on Wednesday, Oct. 20 there were 131 new cases and five additional deaths recorded in the county.

That raised the seven-day total in the week ending Wednesday to 426 cases and 14 deaths, down from 397 cases and 17 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Of the newly deceased, two were residents of the Kingman medical service area – one each ages 60-69 and 70-79. Two Bullhead City-area residents in the 70-79 age bracket also perished, as well as an elderly patient in his or her 90s from the Lake Havasu City area.

Of the 131 new cases reported by county health officials on Wednesday, 33 were in the Kingman area, with more than half falling into the age groups over 50 that have accounted for 95% of the COVID-19 deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were six new local cases each in the 50-59 and 70-79 age groupings, plus five ages 60-69 and one age 80-89.

There were also six new local cases ages 20-29, five ages 30-39, three ages 40-49 and one age 0-10, according to the county’s calculations.

The Bullhead City area logged the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 49, while 48 new cases were confirmed in the Lake Havasu City service area. There was one new case in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The number of new cases had been declining in the county even as the weekly death toll remains tragically high.

There were 493 cases and 19 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 6; compared to 559 new cases and 15 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 29; 543 new cases and 21 deaths in the seven days ending Wednesday, Sept. 22; and 619 new cases and 14 deaths in the county in the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Still, Mohave County is considered a high-transmission area, and the county’s low vaccination rate has been cited as a reason by local health officials.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 43% of eligible county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave far below the 58.5% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 83,019 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 230 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Kingman with 214, Lake Havasu City with 185, Golden Valley with 45, Fort Mohave with 81 and Mohave Valley with 32. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 7,838 cases for Lake Havasu City. There have been 7,781 in Kingman, 7,152 in Bullhead City, 2,486 in Fort Mohave, 1,570 in Golden Valley, 1,143 in Mohave Valley and 537 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 209 cases in Topock, 101 in Dolan Springs, 76 in Meadview and 69 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 73 years, while the average patient is 45.2 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.8%, meaning 28 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 13.9% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 29,712 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 32,794 cases in the county. The county counts 845 deaths, while the state reports 968. County health officials report that 25,079 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Oct. 20 there were 72 new cases from 1,634 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 4%.

The positivity rate was 10% (95/945) on Wednesday, Oct. 13; 10% (69/670) on Thursday, Oct. 14; and 10% (76/726) on Friday, Oct. 15; and 12% on (179/1,487) on Monday, Oct. 18.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 284,322 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.2% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, Oct. 21 AZDHS was reporting 49 new deaths and 2,495 new cases from 56,491 tests for a positivity rate of 4%. More than 1,142,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 20,770 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 45 million confirmed cases and 731,410 deaths the morning of Thursday, Oct. 21.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting nearly 5 million deaths from more than 242 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.