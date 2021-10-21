City of Kingman issues 4 business licenses
Originally Published: October 21, 2021 2:27 p.m.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Oct. 14:
– Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation: 2201 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. A, Kingman; mortgage company.
– The Academic Angles: 1847 Atlantic Ave., Kingman; educational services.
– Truenet Communications: 7666 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville; engineering service.
– Western Alarm: 2029 W. Acoma Blvd., Ste. E, Lake Havasu City; service and alarm systems.
