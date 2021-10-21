OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Column | Federal Trade Commission: How to avoid charity fraud

ROSARIO MENDEZ, Federal Trade Commission
Originally Published: October 21, 2021 2:45 p.m.

Every year, charity regulators from around the word get together to raise awareness about charity fraud. The FTC joins this effort again this year because it’s so important to know how to spot a charity scam. The more you know, the less likely you’ll donate to a bogus charity. Better yet, you’ll make sure your money is helping in the way you intended.

Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter at #StopCharityFraud to get the latest advice on how to avoid charity scams. This year, we’re focusing on:

– How to report charity scams and why it matters (Hint: go to ReportFraud.ftc.gov).

– Research charities before you donate (Hint: go to ftc.gov/charity).

– How to avoid scams when donating to charity in times of disaster (Hint: go to ftc.gov/weatheremergencies).

– Donating safely through crowdfunding or social media (Hint: go to ftc.gov/crowdfunding).

– Resources for charities to keep their computers and network secured (Hint: go to ftc.gov/cybersecurity).

You can help people make sure their donations reach real charities, not scammers. This week, join in to raise awareness in your community about charity scams:

– Share our videos on social media.

– Follow us at Facebook.com/FederalTradeCommission and at Twitter.com/FTC.

– Create your own social media posts using ideas from ftc.gov/charity. Don’t forget to tag @FTC and use #StopCharityFraud.

– Report charity scams at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

(Rosario Méndez is an attorney with the Division of Consumer and Business Education at the Federal Trade Commission.)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State