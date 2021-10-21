KHS, KAOL travel; Vols rest

KINGMAN – Kingman and Kingman Academy high schools will attempt to snap losing streaks on the road on Friday, Oct. 22, while Lee Williams has a week off to prepare for the stretch run of the Arizona high school football season.

Kingman will attempt to claw its way back to the .500 mark after a third-straight loss last weekend 34-8 to the Mohave Thunderbirds, who moved down to Class 3A from 4A after a number of mediocre seasons.

The Bulldogs are 3-5 for the year under head coach Russ Stryker, and will travel to Yuma Catholic High School to face the 7-1 Shamrocks at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22. Yuma Catholic is ranked fourth in the state in Class 3A.

The Bulldogs – a run-oriented team – gained 250 yards on the ground in the loss to Mohave. Senior quarterback Malakai Bell rushed for 180 yards on 25 carries and completed three of 16 passes for another 52 yards to lead Kingman on offense.

Bulldog senior running back Nick Williams-Garcia padded his season totals with 89 yards on 13 totes against the Thunderbirds. He has gained 1,096 yards this season.

Kingman also relies on senior quarterback/wide receiver Garrett Stryker, who completed one pass for 32 yards and caught two for 37 yards against Mohave. He also led the Kingman defense with 12 tackles, including four solo tackles. Senior Teagan O’Brien contributed with 11 stops.

Kingman Academy will also be attempting to stop a three-game skid when they travel to Highland Prep in Surprise to take on the Honey Badgers. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Academy (1-7) is coming of a 48-0 loss to Parker, the top-ranked Class 2A team in the state. It marked the second-consecutive week that the Tigers were shutout, and the fifth time they were shutout this season.

Highland Prep has also struggled, logging just one win against six losses. They also have lost three consecutive games.

Lee Williams High School has the week off, and will travel to play Mingus Union at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. The Marauders ate 2-5 for the season and have lost three straight games.

The Volunteers maintained their 19th ranking in the 4A polls released on Tuesday, Oct. 19, but did not move up, despite a 3-0 win over the 25th-ranked Bradshaw Mountain Bears (3-3) on Friday, Oct. 15.