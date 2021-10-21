Letter | Protect voting rights

An all-inclusive remark about the reason to support the Freedom To Vote Act was made by small business owner Michael Kelly, published in the Arizona Daily Star, and states the rationale very clearly: “If success in business requires accessibility and innovation, why don’t these same qualities apply when it comes to access to the ballot?”

The Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis legislation are essential tools to help make our democracy work!

Contact your legislator today and insist that they support both the Freedom To Vote Act and the John Lewis legislation, both bills dealing with the right to vote. The survival of our democracy demands it of you.

Chris Meisenheimer

Kingman