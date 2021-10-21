Mohave County Sheriff seeks cold case assistance

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in identifying a female victim from a 1971 homicide case. MCSO said the victim was located in the desert about two miles east of U.S. Highway 93 along Hackberry Road on Jan. 23, 1971.

The victim was in a canvas sack tied at the top with a white cotton rope with the words “Dear-Pak Ames Harris Neville Co.” printed in green.

The victim was about 40 years old, 5-foot, 4-inches tall and weighed 125-140 pounds with curly brown hair. She wore a size 14 multi-colored long-sleeve blouse, a black long-sleeve cardigan sweater and orange stretch pants, black leather, ankle-high boots and white socks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 928-753-0753 ext. 4408 or 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#71-0383.