National Park Service sets meetings on Lake Mead

The National Park Service is continuing to fulfill its promise to make improvements to the dirt launch area at South Cove on Lake Mead that replaces the former paved launch that can’t currently be used due to the low water level.

This past week, the NPS did some road improvements and placed regulatory signs on areas designating parking.

More work will be done, according to Justin Pattison, acting deputy superintendent for the NPS.

Pattison said that plans for more improvements at the dirt launch location include formalizing the parking area, moving the turn-around area farther down, installing a portable toilet and a trash receptable, and fixing the courtesy dock at the old South Cove launch site.

Pattison said the reason for the dock to remain at the old site is that it is more protected there.

When asked about moving the pipe mat over to the new site, Pattison said at this point that it will not be done. “The pipe mat has not been needed for launching since the native soils are so granular. If it becomes an issue, we could look at moving it.”

There will be two public meetings held on Saturday, October 23 in Meadview, according to Pattison. “Due to the COVID situation, attendance will be limited to no more than 50 persons, so we’ll be doing back-to-back meetings.”

The meetings will be held at the Meadview Civic Association, 247 E. Meadview Blvd., in Meadview starting at 10 a.m.

Eric Mooneyham of Meadview will tape the meeting for those who are unable to attend.