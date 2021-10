KINGMAN – Mohave Community College invites kids of all ages to Pumpkinfest. The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at 1971 Jagerson Ave. in Kingman.

Free trick-or-treat goody bags will be given to the first 200 children who attend. There will be candy, games and prizes at the event. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.