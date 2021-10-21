Rants and Raves | Oct. 22, 2021

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

COVID drag racing – I can see the City of Kingman is setting up for another super spreader. Does the city council even care about its people at all?

Colin Powell dies, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims – What a shame that the Associated Press writers chose to “stain” Colin Powell’s memory in the headline of his death announcement. His career as a military leader and statesman was stellar. May he rest in peace, power and dignity.