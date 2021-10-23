COVID-19 claims 5 more Mohave County residents, 207 more infected

KINGMAN – Sixty-nine Kingman area residents in the most-vulnerable age groups over 50 have contracted the coronavirus, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

The cases were among 207 new cases revealed countywide on Friday, Oct. 22 in a report that covered the two-day period between noon on Wednesday, Oct. 20 and noon on Friday.

County health officials also reported that five more county residents, including two from the Kingman area, have died from complications of COVID-19.

The newly deceased from the Kingman medical service area were both patients in the 60-69 age bracket. There were also two deaths in the Bullhead City area – one each ages 50-59 and 60-69 – and one in the Lake Havasu area, a resident age 60-69.

Kingman logged the most new cases of the county’s four medical service with 111. There were 20 new local cases ages 60-69, 19 ages 50-59, 17 ages 70-79 and 13 ages 80-89. About 95% of all COVID-19 deaths in the county have been recorded in the age brackets over 50.

Other local Kingman cases included 14 ages 20-29, nine ages 40-49, eight ages 30-39, six ages 11-19 and five ages 0-10.

Elsewhere in the county, there were 54 new cases recorded in the Bullhead City service area, 38 in the Lake Havasu City area, two in the communities in the Arizona Strip and two in undetermined locations in the county.

The number of new cases had been declining in the county, but they now seem to be rising again as the county approaches 30,000 infections since the pandemic began 19 months ago.

In addition to the 207 new cases in two days reported Friday, there were 426 new cases and 14 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 20, up from 397 cases and 17 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 13. That compares to 493 cases and 19 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 6; and 559 new cases and 15 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Mohave County is considered a high-transmission area, and the county’s low vaccination rate has been cited as a primary reason by local health officials.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 43.1% of eligible county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave far below the 58.6% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 83,178 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 231 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Kingman with 216, Lake Havasu City with 186, Golden Valley with 45, Fort Mohave with 82 and Mohave Valley with 32. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 7,874 cases for Lake Havasu City. There have been 7,856 in Kingman, 7,194 in Bullhead City, 2,496 in Fort Mohave, 1,577 in Golden Valley, 1,147 in Mohave Valley and 538 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 209 cases in Topock, 107 in Dolan Springs, 87 in Meadview and 69 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72.9 years, while the average patient is 45.3 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.8%, meaning 28 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 13.9% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 29,905 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 32,977 cases in the county. The county counts 850 deaths, while the state reports 974. County health officials report that 26,745 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Oct. 22 there were 80 new cases from 652 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 12%.

The positivity rate was 10% (76/726) on Friday, Oct. 15; 12% (179/1,487) on Monday, Oct. 18; and 4% (72/1,634) on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 285,623 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.2% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Saturday, Oct. 23 AZDHS was reporting 30 new deaths and 3,145 new cases from 28,113 tests for a positivity rate of 11%. More than 1,148,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 20,851 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 45 million confirmed cases and 735,507 deaths the morning of Saturday, Oct. 23.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting nearly 5 million deaths from more than 243 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.