Gubernatorial candidate Masche to speak to Kingman Republican Women

KINGMAN – Kingman Republican Women will hear from Bryan Masche, a candidate for Arizona governor, at their Monday, Nov. 1 meeting.



Masche, a U.S. Air Force veteran, holds an MBA in Global Management as well as Bachelor and Masters of Science degrees in Nursing. He lives in Lake Havasu City.

Masche said his three big issues are the invasion of the southern border, election integrity and COVID-19 lockdowns.

“I was there the night the election was stolen and for months afterwards at the tabulation center. I saw the steal with my own eyes,” he claimed.

Masche said he believes he has the right skill set to navigate the state out of the “pandemic.”

“I’ve run entire surgical and trauma floors in the valley’s biggest level 1 trauma hospitals,” he stated. “And no one understands this crisis better than me.”

He said he is also running to shut down the invasion of the Arizona border. “My background in the USAF Security Forces speaks directly to the issue at hand,” he said.

The Kingman Republican Women meet the first Monday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at the College Park Church Community Center, 1990 Jagerson Ave. Meetings are open to the public and membership is not required. There is a $3 fee to cover costs. A light lunch will be available. Brown baggers are welcome.