Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Oct. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Clean City Commission honors Sequoia Homes

Sequoia Homes was recently awarded a Certificate of Appreciation by the Kingman Clean City Commission. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: October 23, 2021 6:05 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, October 23, 2021 6:36 PM

KINGMAN – Cheri Henshaw from Sequoia Homes was recently awarded a Certificate of Appreciation by the Kingman Clean City Commission.

“The City of Kingman and the Clean City Commission recognize the need and desirability of a litter free and aesthetically pleasing community,” the city wrote in a news release.

The program rewards community and civic organizations, private businesses and citizens for outstanding efforts in keeping Kingman clean.

Sequoia Homes received the certificate of appreciation for their “outstanding achievements in construction and jobsite cleanliness,” the city wrote.

