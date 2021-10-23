Kingman issues 22 building permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 15:

– Michael Rapp: 3039 E. Packard Ave., Kingman; new 100 amp panel.

– Select Electric: Golden Valley; moving location of power pole and upgrading the panel.

– Yaimiris Beltran: 15557 E. Edgemont Road, Dolan Springs; demo existing manufactured home.

– Bruce Rood: 3989 E. Lum Ave., Kingman; gas line repair.

– Levi Mecom: 3150 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; 100 amp panel replacement.

– Diane Kopecky: Kingman; gas line.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 21:

– Mohave Shadez: 224 E. Beale St., Kingman; awnings; $128.

– Lakeview Consulting: 3136 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. A, Kingman; remodel; $5,335.

– Ronald Day: 2631 Lille Ave., Kingman; zero dollars.

– Mohave Shadez: 4681 Arnold Road, Kingman; awnings; $679.

– Mohave Shadez: 2059 Pawnee Drive, Kingman; awnings; $128.

– Mohave Shadez: 3352 Whitehead Ave., Kingman; awnings; $147.

– Mohave Shadez: 2025 Comanche Drive, Kingman; awnings; $258.

– Mohave Shadez: 3999 Heather Ave., Kingman; awnings; $147.

– Amanda Kaufman: 1775 Devil Dog Way, Kingman; detached garage; $576.

– Big D’s Home Maintenance: 2215 Comanche Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $414.

– Tuff Shed: 1110 Western Court, Kingman; detached garage; $275.

– Angle Solar: 4368 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Titan Solar Power: 2122 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; electric; $222.

– Walker Service Electric: 3724 Cantle Drive, Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

– Angle Solar: 3284 Monte Moro St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Angle Solar: 4128 Monte Silvano Court, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Walker Service Electric: 2432 Georgia Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

– Big Red Construction: 3556 Adams St., Kingman; new SFR; $6,092.

– Big Red Construction: 3560 N. Adams St., Kingman; new SFR; $6,092.

– Big Red Construction: 3535 N. Lomita St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,945.

– CSM Construction: 2146 Florence Ave., Kingman; retaining walls; zero dollars.

– Discount Sign Company: 4300 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; attached to building; $137.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Oct. 21:

– MWM: 2233 Dollarhide Drive, Kingman; automobile dealer.

– Bashas Construction: 3360 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; construction.

– All American Landscape: 3683 Mariscal Drive, Kingman; landscaping and lawn care.

– Boujee Beauty: 3001 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; beauty shop.

– Caleb Caspe Photography: 2832 Cimarron Drive, Kingman; photographer.

– Colsam Builders: 1848 East Brown Road, Mesa; general contractor.

– Dapena Painting and Wallpaper: 1817 Braken Ave., Las Vegas; contractor.

– David Homes: 2947 N. Rainbow St., Kingman; contractor.

– Jason’s Drywall Service: 3321 N. Yuma St., Kingman; contractor.

– Lakeview Construction: 10505 Corporate Drive, Wisconsin; general contractor.

– Midset4Beauty: 1847 Atlantic Ave., Kingman; beauty shop.

– So Danielle Davidson: 2983 N. Tanner St., Kingman; real estate investor.

– Tosh Party Rentals: 3690 N. Pearl St., Kingman party supply rentals.

– Town and Country Apartments: 1401 Main St., Kingman; apartment rental or leasing.