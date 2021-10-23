OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Oct. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman issues 22 building permits

The City of Kingman issued 22 building permits in the week ending Thursday, Oct. 21. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman issued 22 building permits in the week ending Thursday, Oct. 21. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 23, 2021 6:29 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 15:

– Michael Rapp: 3039 E. Packard Ave., Kingman; new 100 amp panel.

– Select Electric: Golden Valley; moving location of power pole and upgrading the panel.

– Yaimiris Beltran: 15557 E. Edgemont Road, Dolan Springs; demo existing manufactured home.

– Bruce Rood: 3989 E. Lum Ave., Kingman; gas line repair.

– Levi Mecom: 3150 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; 100 amp panel replacement.

– Diane Kopecky: Kingman; gas line.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 21:

– Mohave Shadez: 224 E. Beale St., Kingman; awnings; $128.

– Lakeview Consulting: 3136 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. A, Kingman; remodel; $5,335.

– Ronald Day: 2631 Lille Ave., Kingman; zero dollars.

– Mohave Shadez: 4681 Arnold Road, Kingman; awnings; $679.

– Mohave Shadez: 2059 Pawnee Drive, Kingman; awnings; $128.

– Mohave Shadez: 3352 Whitehead Ave., Kingman; awnings; $147.

– Mohave Shadez: 2025 Comanche Drive, Kingman; awnings; $258.

– Mohave Shadez: 3999 Heather Ave., Kingman; awnings; $147.

– Amanda Kaufman: 1775 Devil Dog Way, Kingman; detached garage; $576.

– Big D’s Home Maintenance: 2215 Comanche Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $414.

– Tuff Shed: 1110 Western Court, Kingman; detached garage; $275.

– Angle Solar: 4368 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Titan Solar Power: 2122 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; electric; $222.

– Walker Service Electric: 3724 Cantle Drive, Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

– Angle Solar: 3284 Monte Moro St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Angle Solar: 4128 Monte Silvano Court, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Walker Service Electric: 2432 Georgia Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

– Big Red Construction: 3556 Adams St., Kingman; new SFR; $6,092.

– Big Red Construction: 3560 N. Adams St., Kingman; new SFR; $6,092.

– Big Red Construction: 3535 N. Lomita St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,945.

– CSM Construction: 2146 Florence Ave., Kingman; retaining walls; zero dollars.

– Discount Sign Company: 4300 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; attached to building; $137.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Oct. 21:

– MWM: 2233 Dollarhide Drive, Kingman; automobile dealer.

– Bashas Construction: 3360 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; construction.

– All American Landscape: 3683 Mariscal Drive, Kingman; landscaping and lawn care.

– Boujee Beauty: 3001 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; beauty shop.

– Caleb Caspe Photography: 2832 Cimarron Drive, Kingman; photographer.

– Colsam Builders: 1848 East Brown Road, Mesa; general contractor.

– Dapena Painting and Wallpaper: 1817 Braken Ave., Las Vegas; contractor.

– David Homes: 2947 N. Rainbow St., Kingman; contractor.

– Jason’s Drywall Service: 3321 N. Yuma St., Kingman; contractor.

– Lakeview Construction: 10505 Corporate Drive, Wisconsin; general contractor.

– Midset4Beauty: 1847 Atlantic Ave., Kingman; beauty shop.

– So Danielle Davidson: 2983 N. Tanner St., Kingman; real estate investor.

– Tosh Party Rentals: 3690 N. Pearl St., Kingman party supply rentals.

– Town and Country Apartments: 1401 Main St., Kingman; apartment rental or leasing.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State