Rants and Raves | Oct. 24, 2021

Thanks – A big thanks to NuCor Steel for picking up the trash along Route 66. Now if we could just keep the slobs from throwing the trash in the first place.

Biasiucci addresses Kingman City Council on affordable housing, water – Biasiucci insists on taking Arizona for a snipe hunt. The Arizona audit and all challenges have shown that no election fraud of substance occurred. Spend the money on a statewide vote-by-mail system that other states have proven is secure.

The two so-called Democrats are becoming Republicans. They need to support Joe Biden to get the $2 trillion government programs working, now. Dragging their feet will only exacerbate the problems. Both Sinema and Manchin are bought and paid for by big businesses and the one-percenters.

We the people need help because the Biden administration is taking America and working as fast as they can to destroy our country and hand it over to the communist party. He should be tried for treason along with the entire administration.

Miner Editorial: Thumbs up for the street drags – You’re supposed to park at the fairgrounds, not my driveway. You’re supposed to park at the fairgrounds, not my driveway. You’re supposed to park at the fairgrounds, not my driveway! Now, where are you supposed to park?

Miner Editorial: Thumbs up for the street drags – Bring something to Kingman everyone can enjoy without all the inconvenience. “Feet under seats” can be achieved outside of town as well. Children and pets on the same road as maniacs?

Miner Editorial: Thumbs up for the street drags – I can’t get out of my own garage. This nonsense has been going on for five days, and the street drags haven’t even started yet. Even the bar at the end of the street put up a chain link fence.

Miner Editorial: Thumbs up for the street drags – Currently, loud vehicles are racing down my detoured street. Another year of putting up with the noise, litter and theft of an event that should be held somewhere else. Next year, how about your neighborhood?

Miner Editorial: Thumbs up for the street drags – One editor’s opinion, obviously. Having a drag race in a residential neighborhood is beyond. You clearly don’t live anywhere near this nonsense.

Miner Editorial: Thumbs up for the street drags – Detour the drags, not 66.