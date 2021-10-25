Wind advisory in effect for Kingman area

KINGMAN – The Kingman area is under a wind advisory until 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, which will also see an 80% chance of precipitation prior to 1 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.

According to the National Weather Service, Monday winds will blow 23-28 mph, paired with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Prior to 1 a.m. Tuesday, there is an 80% chance of precipitation. Winds will still blow from 21-26 mph Monday night, which comes with a low temperature around 43 degrees and gusts as high as 39 mph. The wind advisory ends at 8 p.m. Monday.

Tuesday will see a high near 65 degrees with wind gusts as high as 20 mph. The temperature will drop to around 44 Tuesday night, which will be paired with wind gusts as high as 18 mph.

Winds will continue to gust Wednesday, Oct. 27 at speeds of up to 18 mph. Wednesday’s high temperature is forecast at 71 degrees and its low at 49. High and low temperatures through Sunday, Oct. 31 will be in the mid-to-high 70s and low 50s, respectively.

As of noon Monday, no additional precipitation was in the forecast for the remainder of the week past Monday evening.