3 dead, 30 infected with COVID-19 in Kingman area

KINGMAN – The Kingman medical service area absorbed three of the seven COVID-19 deaths and 30 of the 35 new infections revealed in a report issued by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Monday, Oct. 25. The report covered the three-day period between noon on Friday, Oct. 22 and noon on Monday.

The newly deceased in the Kingman area include one patient each in the 50-59, 60-69 and 80-89 age brackets. Elsewhere in the county two Lake Havasu City medical service area residents in the 80-89 age group perished, as well as two Bullhead City service area residents – one each ages 60-69 and 70-79.

Of the 30 new local cases, 19 involved residents in the age groups over 50, which have accounted for 95% of the deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were nine new cases ages 70-79, five ages 60-69, four ages 50-59 and one age 90-plus. County health officials also reported four new cases ages 30-39, three ages 20-29, two ages 40-49, and one each ages 0-10 and 11-19.

There were also three new cases confirmed in the Lake Havasu City area, and two in the Bullhead City area.

The number of cases in the county is approaching the 30,000 mark, despite being reduced by 43 cases in the most-recent report, a reduction county health officials attributed to a delay in state health department reporting and “data cleaning efforts” at the county level.

In addition to the 207 new cases in two days reported Friday, there were 426 new cases and 14 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 20, up from 397 cases and 17 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 13.

That compares to 493 cases and 19 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 6; and 559 new cases and 15 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Mohave County is considered a high-transmission area, and the county’s low vaccination rate has been cited as a primary reason by local health officials.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 43.2% of eligible county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave far below the 58.8% logged statewide, and the 78% recorded nationwide. More than one-third of county residents – 83,472 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 233 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Kingman with 219, Lake Havasu City with 188, Golden Valley with 45, Fort Mohave with 82 and Mohave Valley with 32. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 7,871 cases for Lake Havasu City.

There have been 7,855 in Kingman, 7,196 in Bullhead City, 2,497 in Fort Mohave, 1,577 in Golden Valley, 1,147 in Mohave Valley and 538 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 209 cases in Topock, 104 in Dolan Springs, 85 in Meadview and 69 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72.9 years, while the average patient is 45.3 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 13.9% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 29,897 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 33,008 cases in the county. The county counts 857 deaths, while the state reports 980. County health officials report that 26,745 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Oct. 25 there were eight new cases from 1,179 test for a positivity rate of 1%. The positivity rate was 12% (179/1,487) on Monday, Oct. 18; 4% (72/1,634) on Wednesday, Oct. 20; and 12% (80/652) on Friday, Oct. 22.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 286,804 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.2% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, Oct. 26 AZDHS was reporting 102 new deaths and 450 new cases from 62,810 tests for a positivity rate of 1%. More than 1,150,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 20,963 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 46 million confirmed cases and 737,691 deaths the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting nearly 5 million deaths from more than 244 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.