Obituary | Mary Mable Leatham

Mary Mable Leatham, 89, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away at her daughter’s home on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Mary was born on Dec. 8, 1931, in Paddockwood Saskatchewan, Canada to Ludwig and Marie Schnurr. She had five sisters and one brother. Growing up she was raised on a farm and orchard. She loved flowers and growing a garden.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Helen, Irene and Elizabeth; husbands Robert Doerr, Quinton Brown and Robert Leatham; and granddaughter Angelica Doerr. She is survived by brother Danny (Sylvia) Schnurr and sister Rita Swetlikoe; son Steve (Lisa) Doerr, son Mark Doerr and daughter Charlene (LJ) Price; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for the family will be on Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. at Lietz-Fraze funeral home followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Kingman, Arizona.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

