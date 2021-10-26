OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Oct. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Mary Mable Leatham

Mary Mable Leatham

Mary Mable Leatham

Originally Published: October 26, 2021 6:46 p.m.

Mary Mable Leatham, 89, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away at her daughter’s home on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Mary was born on Dec. 8, 1931, in Paddockwood Saskatchewan, Canada to Ludwig and Marie Schnurr. She had five sisters and one brother. Growing up she was raised on a farm and orchard. She loved flowers and growing a garden.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Helen, Irene and Elizabeth; husbands Robert Doerr, Quinton Brown and Robert Leatham; and granddaughter Angelica Doerr. She is survived by brother Danny (Sylvia) Schnurr and sister Rita Swetlikoe; son Steve (Lisa) Doerr, son Mark Doerr and daughter Charlene (LJ) Price; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for the family will be on Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. at Lietz-Fraze funeral home followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Kingman, Arizona.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a FREE card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State