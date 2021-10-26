Obituary | Steven DeWitt

Steven DeWitt, 67, passed away on Oct. 18, 2021, at his home in Golden Valley, Arizona.

Steven was born on June 19, 1954, in Los Angeles, California and was raised by his loving parents Elbert and Aurora DeWitt. When Steven was a young man, he moved to Bullhead City, Arizona where he met his second wife, Heidi, and out of that union his two daughters were born. Steven moved to Kingman, Arizona in 1991, where he and his brother Jack owned and operated Riviera Carpet Warehouse. Steven was a devoted father, grandfather and businessman. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, traveling and riding Harleys. He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed life to the fullest.

Steven is survived by his two children Naomi DeWitt and Noraja (Tyler) Miller; two adopted children Alex Gustafson and Andrew DeWitt; two brothers Ruben (Kathie) DeWitt and Jack DeWitt; three sisters Linda (Daniel) Escalera, Vivian (Chuck) Gerber, Barbara Sue (Jeff) Heins and Renee (Jeff) Puett; six grandchildren Constance and Justice DeWitt, Kaylee, Tyler, Landon Brauner and Nevaeh Miller; one great-grandchild Drea Aurora DeWitt expected Nov. 26, 2021; and numerous other relatives whom he loved and cherished.

Steven is preceded in death by his parents Elbert Lewis DeWitt, Jr. and Aurora DeWitt, and his brother Donald DeWitt.

A celebration of life will be held on Nov. 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. at his home.