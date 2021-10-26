Public comments slated for Grand Canyon West electricity interconnection project

KINGMAN – The federal Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office has completed a preliminary environmental assessment and is seeking public comment on the proposed Grand Canyon West 69kV Interconnection Project.

According to a news release, the project would provide electric and broadband communication services to Grand Canyon West. The proposed 36-mile powerline project involves both BLM-managed public lands and Tribal lands within the Hualapai Indian Reservation.

The project would consist of a new substation located on Tribal lands at GCW, a new 69kV sub-transmission interconnect, originating at the existing Dolan Springs Substation (UniSource Energy Services) to the new GCW Substation, and a new 48-strand fiber optic line. The environmental assessment analyzes potential environmental impacts resulting from the proposed project. The preliminary assessment is located on the BLM’s National NEPA register at https://go.usa.gov/xMVj5.

The public comment period will last 30 days, beginning on Oct. 25, 2021 and ending Nov. 24, 2021. Electronic comments may be submitted via the blm.eplanning.gov link shown above. Written comments may be submitted to BLM Kingman Field Office, 2755 Mission Blvd, Kingman, AZ 86401.

If you would like to receive a hard copy of the environmental assessment, contact the BLM Kingman Field Office at 928-718-3700. If you have any project-related questions, contact Maria Nicoletti, Lead Realty specialist, at mnicoletti@blm.gov or 928-718-3700. For more information call 928-718-3700.