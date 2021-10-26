OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Oct. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Webcast planned for Thursday over hunting guidelines

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has scheduled a webcast for Thursday, Oct. 28 to provide an update and gather public input on the review of the five-year game management hunt guidelines. (Photo by Constantine Kulikovsky, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/38QnxL4)

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has scheduled a webcast for Thursday, Oct. 28 to provide an update and gather public input on the review of the five-year game management hunt guidelines. (Photo by Constantine Kulikovsky, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/38QnxL4)

Originally Published: October 26, 2021 3:58 p.m.

PHOENIX – The Arizona Game and Fish Department has scheduled a webcast for Thursday, Oct. 28 to provide an update and gather public input on the review of the five-year game management hunt guidelines.

The webcast is from 6-7 p.m.: It will focus on archery deer harvest allocations.

The webcasts can be viewed at www.azgfd.gov/webcast. Questions or comments can be emailed during or after the webcasts to AZHuntGuidelines@azgfd.gov. All questions and comments, along with department responses, will be posted at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Guidelines/ within one week of each webcast.

For those who miss the webcasts, they will be recorded and available to be viewed at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Guidelines/. Additional comments can be emailed to AZHuntGuidelines@azgfd.gov.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State