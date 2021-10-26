Webcast planned for Thursday over hunting guidelines

PHOENIX – The Arizona Game and Fish Department has scheduled a webcast for Thursday, Oct. 28 to provide an update and gather public input on the review of the five-year game management hunt guidelines.

The webcast is from 6-7 p.m.: It will focus on archery deer harvest allocations.

The webcasts can be viewed at www.azgfd.gov/webcast. Questions or comments can be emailed during or after the webcasts to AZHuntGuidelines@azgfd.gov. All questions and comments, along with department responses, will be posted at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Guidelines/ within one week of each webcast.

For those who miss the webcasts, they will be recorded and available to be viewed at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Guidelines/. Additional comments can be emailed to AZHuntGuidelines@azgfd.gov.