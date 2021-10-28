OFFERS
HSFB: Vols visit Mingus Union

Kingman High School senior running back Nick Williams-Garcia, the school’s first 1,000-yard rusher in the past 20 years, will lead the Bulldogs into action at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 against River Valley High School at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 28, 2021 11:50 a.m.

KINGMAN – Lee Williams will visit Mingus Union while Kingman and Kingman Academy will close out their high school football seasons on the road on Friday, Oct. 29.

Every game from here on in has playoff implications for Lee Williams, which is ranked 17th in the state in Class 4A. The top 16 teams will play in the postseason.

The Volunteers, who have won two of their past three games to improve to 4-3 for the season, will face a Marauder squad that has lost four straight games, falling to 2-6 overall.

Lee Williams is led by senior quarterback Devean Santos, who, according to MaxPreps.com, has thrown for 898 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He has also rushed for 611 yards on 71 carries for a stellar 8.6 yards per carry.

Kingman (3-6) has lost four straight and has been outscored 124-8 in the past three games.

The Bulldogs will look to finish the season on a winning note when they play River Valley, the fifth-ranked Class 3A team in the state, at 7 p.m. at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City. River Valley’s only loss came against top-ranked Yuma Catholic 29-26 on Oct. 15.

Kingman Academy will visit the NFL YET College Preparatory High School Eagles in Phoenix for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday.

The Tigers are 2-7 on the season, and are coming off a 27-12 win over Highland Prep on Oct. 22. The Eagles are 4-5 overall, but have lost three of their past four games, a span in which their opponents have averaged 51 points per game.

