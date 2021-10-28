Kings sink Suns 110-107

PHOENIX – Their 10-point lead had evaporated in less than three minutes and it looked like the same ol' dreadful Sacramento Kings were about to blow another winnable game.

Then Harrison Barnes calmly rose up over Devin Booker, the 3-pointer looked good all the way, and it splashed through the net at the buzzer to give the Kings a thrilling 110-107 victory over the stunned Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

Instead of finding a way to lose, the Kings had clawed out a win. That's progress.

“We're a different group,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “I know we've got a long way to go still, but we've put in the time, put in the work and it's a group that believes in each other.”

The loss continued a slow start for the Suns, who are 1-3 after making the NBA Finals last season. They have similar expectations this season with essentially the same team, but had a cold night shooting from long range, finishing 6 of 22 (27.3%) from behind the arc.

Deandre Ayton had 21 points and a season-high 21 rebounds. Booker scored a season-high 31 points. Jae Crowder – who had 10 points – said the Suns were coasting at times until the final few minutes.

“You saw us play desperate,” Crowder said. “We have to find a way to generate that for 48 minutes. We have to get back being the hunter instead of being hunted. We are stepping up to the challenge but not for 48 minutes.”

The Suns never trailed in the first half, jumping out to 61-53 lead by halftime. Ayton had 16 points and 11 rebounds before the break, making 8 of 11 shots from the field. Fox and Barnes both scored 10 for the Kings.

Suns: Backup point guard Cam Payne didn't play because of a right hamstring strain. Elfrid Payton filled in for Payne and finished with 10 points and two assists.

Suns: Host Cleveland on Saturday.