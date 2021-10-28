Mohave County eclipses 30,000 mark for COVID-19 infections, death toll up to 858

KINGMAN – More than 30,000 Mohave County residents have been infected with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The county reached the dubious milestone on Wednesday, Oct. 27, when county health officials reported 290 new cases and one death for the two-day period ending at noon on Wednesday. It raised the case count to 30,187 and the death toll to 858, according to the county.

Worse, the number of new cases appears to be rising again, with 532 logged in the county in the seven-day span ending at noon on Wednesday. That’s the most in a single week since the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 29, when 559 new cases were reported.

The Kingman area experienced the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 110, and nearly half of those fell into the age groups over 50 that have accounted for 95% of the COVID deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic. There were 21 new local cases ages 50-59, 15 ages 70-79, 13 ages 60-69 and two ages 80-89.

Another 16 cases were recorded in Kingman-area children and teens – eight each ages 0-10 and 11-19. There were also 16 cases ages 20-29, 14 ages 30-39 and 13 ages 40-49.

Elsewhere in the county, there were 93 new cases in the Bullhead City medical service area, 76 in the Lake Havasu City service area, eight in the communities in the Arizona Strip, and three in undetermined locations in the county.

The lone death during the two-day period was a patient in the 50-59 age bracket from the Bullhead City area.

The number of new cases had been decreasing in the county before the spike in the past two weeks.

There were 426 new cases and 14 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 20, up from 397 cases and 17 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 13.

That compares to 493 cases and 19 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 6; and 559 new cases and 15 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Mohave County is considered a high-transmission area, and the county’s low vaccination rate has been cited as a primary reason by local health officials.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 43.4% of eligible county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave far below the 59% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 83,711 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 234 coronavirus deaths.

It is followed by Kingman with 219, Lake Havasu City with 188, Golden Valley with 45, Fort Mohave with 82 and Mohave Valley with 32. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 7,946 cases for Lake Havasu City, 7,945 in Kingman, 7,261 in Bullhead City, 2,517 in Fort Mohave, 1,583 in Golden Valley, 1,154 in Mohave Valley and 546 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 210 cases in Topock, 107 in Dolan Springs, 85 in Meadview and 71 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72.9 years, while the average patient is 45.3 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.8%, meaning 28 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 14.1% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 29,897 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 33,327 cases in the county. The county counts 857 deaths, while the state reports 984. County health officials report that 26,883 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Oct. 27 there were 105 new cases from 591 test for a positivity rate of 18%.

The positivity rate was 12% (179/1,487) on Monday, Oct. 18; 4% (72/1,634) on Wednesday, Oct. 20; 12% (80/652) on Friday, Oct. 22; 1% (8/1,179) on Monday, Oct. 25; and 45% (214/473) on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 287,866 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.2% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, Oct. 28 AZDHS was reporting 2,795 new cases from 39,443 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. More than 1,159,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 21,033 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 46 million confirmed cases and 741,501 deaths the morning of Thursday, Oct. 28.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting nearly 5 million deaths from more than 245 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.