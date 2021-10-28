OFFERS
Fri, Oct. 29
Mohave Republican Forum to host Senate, Arizona House candidates

Blake Masters, a candidate for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate in in Arizona in 2024, will be a speaker at the Wednesday, Nov. 10 meeting of the Mohave Republican Forum. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: October 28, 2021 4:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – Blake Masters, an Arizona GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate, and Republican Arizona House of Representatives candidate John Gillette will be the guest speakers at the 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 meeting of the Mohave Republican Forum at Golden Corral, 3580 Stockton Hill Road.

The forum wrote in a news release that Masters will share why he believes he should be elected to the Senate, including his positions on securing the borders, working Americans, crime “and other matters of significant importance.”

Gillette is scheduled to speak on his concerns with the direction of the nation, state and areas of the district, along with his position on schools, the economy “and other issues of concern to us all,” organizers wrote.

The audience will have the opportunity to ask questions of the candidates.

The meeting room at Golden Corral should be available by or before 4 p.m. with the program beginning at 5:30 p.m.

An early-bird special price is available for those arriving and paying for meals prior to 4 p.m.

There is a $2 admission charge to assist with meeting costs. Masking is optional.

For reservations, which are requested, or for more information, contact Rita Basinger at 928-692-4771 or basingerreb@gmail.com, or Jayne Seieroe at 714-914-7143 or gs2007info@yahoo.com.

