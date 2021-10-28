OFFERS
Obituary | Ann Nadine Hale

Ann Nadine Hale

Ann Nadine Hale

Originally Published: October 28, 2021 4:56 p.m.

Ann Nadine Hale died peacefully on Oct. 1, 2021 in Bullhead City, Arizona. She joined her late husband, Edmond W. Hale, former Agriculture Commissioner of Siskiyou, Inyo and Mono counties. She was 85.

At her passing she was a resident of Kingman, Arizona, which is where Ann eloped with Edmond at the tender age of 16 and remained happily married for 66 years, and it was to Kingman that they returned for their retirement. Ann enjoyed much of her life in Yreka, Bishop and El Centro, California.

Ann was born Ann Nadine Varley on Aug. 12, 1936 in Long Beach, California. She was a devoted wife to Ed and a loving mother to their children David, Jeff, Dana and Darrell, along with their numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her love of the outdoors, wild critters and especially wildflowers inspired her family to be adventurous, and to find their joy in nature.

Ann had a colorful and social personality. She was also a talented writer and historian, tracing her family roots and writing “The Dundom Story,” a true, epic story of homesteading ancestors.

