Obituary | Patricia Sylvester
Originally Published: October 28, 2021 4:59 p.m.
Patricia Sylvester, Kingman resident for many years, passed away on Oct. 15 with her family by her side.
She joins her parents, brothers and a daughter. She leaves many friends and family.
She drove buses for the Kingman Academy for many years and loved the kids. She was a volunteer locally and was always helping others to a better way of life.
Thank you Pat, may you rest in peace.
