Rants and Raves | Oct. 29, 2021

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

It’s upsetting to learn that Phoenix Children’s Hospital has allowed unvaccinated employees to work with children fighting for their lives with cancer and other illnesses. If you can’t or won’t get vaccinated, do no harm and take a leave of absence.

Rep. Biasiucci pushes election integrity, bashes local media during Kingman visit – Representative, do not come to Kingman and insult the media. They were here for us throughout the pandemic. You were not. Your head-in-the-sand approach cost lives.

Rep. Leo Biasiucci receives Legislator of the Year award from Arizona Citizens Defense League – If a lobbyist gives you an award, could it be considered a bribe?

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema veteran advisors in Arizona defect – As an Arizona veteran, I call FOUL to Sinema’s defected Veteran Advisory Team weaponizing their resignations to apply underhanded political pressure. Those veterans have betrayed their allegiance to their fellow veterans and this country. They don’t represent Arizona’s veteran communities.