Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Oct. 29
Sheriff promotes Robert Vollbracht to captain, commander of Mohave County jail

From left, Chief Deputy Dean McKie, Captain Robert Vollbracht, Sheriff Doug Schuster and Undersheriff Ed Trafecanty are shown after Vollbracht was promoted to the rank of captain/jail commander at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. (Photo courtesy of MCSO)

Originally Published: October 28, 2021 4:20 p.m.

KINGMAN – Robert Vollbracht has been promoted to the rank of captain/jail commander of the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release.

Vollbracht was hired as a detention officer in July 2008, where he spent the majority of his time as an officer working in the Fugitives and Warrants division.

He was “quickly promoted” to the rank of corporal in December 2009, and to the rank of sergeant in April 2012. In April 2015, he was promoted again to lieutenant/assistant director of the facility.

“It is my pleasure to promote Lt. Vollbracht to the rank of Captain and Commander of the Adult Detention Facility,” Sheriff Doug Schuster said in the release.

“Captain Vollbracht has extensive knowledge and experience of the detention process, and I am confident that he will excel in his new role,” Schuster said.

