Sisters of the Streets: Kingman woman’s organization supports survivors of sexual exploitation

KINGMAN – Sisters of the Streets (SOS) breaks down the culture of exploitation while providing resources and support for survivors of domestic sexual exploitation. Founder Jaimee Johnson of Kingman focuses on helping victims of urban domestic sex trafficking in a community's own backyard through empowerment, encouragement and freedom.

Johnson founded the nationwide organization in 2015 and has helped over 500 individuals. In a week, Johnson said SOS helps anywhere from five to 50 individuals. Whether through weekly Zoom meetings, a Facebook group or a phone call, SOS help each sexual exploitation survivor that contacts the organization.

She describes SOS as a “gap filling” organization that adapts to the needs of those they serve while keeping humanity at the core of everything they do. SOS also aims to prevent what Johnson calls “regressive crisis,” which means preventing a person from falling back into “survival mode,” or the environment they do not want to be in but are familiar with.

“We believe in empowerment and believe in uplifting the voices; the true voice is not the victimized narrative that a lot of people want to hear,” Johnson said. “And really centering the importance around the inclusion of those of us who have lived the experience ... there shouldn’t be programs being created to support this population without the voices of those who have experienced it front and center.”

Johnson moved to Kingman in the spring from the San Diego, California area where she originally started SOS. With Kingman being a city with popular roads to Las Vegas and Phoenix, she wants to bring awareness to the possibility of trafficking and sexual exploitation. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 234 human trafficking cases were reported in Arizona in 2019 compared to 123 in 2015.

As someone who has lived the experience, Johnson said social media was a diary that helped her get out of an environment and lifestyle she no longer wanted to be in.

“When I started posting these stats and posting my feelings, I noticed that a lot of people started messaging me and saying: ‘Hey, I’m going through the same things. I thought I was alone’,” Johnson said.

Johnson then became familiar with the anti- human trafficking movement and began sharing her story and teaching organizations how to approach the topic in an understanding and empathetic way in order to break stigmas.

“We don’t really create a society that has a lot of equitable options for people, and so it really opened my heart to wanting to be of service to people and not necessarily having solutions, but just having a heart to provide a safe space for people to be in their truth and tell their stories,” Johnson said.

While Johnson works with individuals who are no longer in the industry, she also helps those who are in the industry. SOS also has a street outreach project called The Purse Project for women currently in the industry. The purses are filled with hygiene products, makeup and gift cards for food. Since Johnson has been in their shoes, the project is also a way for her to give women support if they need it.

“Hey, if and when you do want some support, here’s my number, call me. I’ve been out here, was here not too long ago. You’re not alone,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the organization aim to to provide a hand up, not a hand out. Through private donations and monetary donations, the money is given directly to victims. Johnson said they provide financial assistance for anything from gas or food to a class that can push an individual's life forward. SOS also has a fund called “Mad-e” that provides a holistic approach for survivors who want to take a nontraditional route to healing.

Along with being a support and resource center, Johnson also partners with organizations to provide training on how to be supportive of victims of trafficking, spot the signs and break stigmas. She also looks at how the culture around the industry contributes to our culture, which leads to exploitation.

“And that doesn’t mean that somebody is necessarily directly buying a person or buying products that are from a person that is being exploited. But what it does mean is that we allow culture to perpetuate a certain mindset,” Johnson said.

With culture impacting exploitation, it also contributes to stigma towards those with personal experience. Johnson said stigma can also push people back into the lifestyle.

“Because there’s a stigma around that type of lifestyle, if I walk into a workplace and I feel like the odd one out, 15 people are staring at me, I feel dirty because of the stigma on me,” Johnson said. “I feel like I don’t fit in. I’m going to go right back to where I feel comfortable, even if that’s an abusive situation.”

Johnson also wants to be a resource for everyone who wants to get out of a sexual exploitation lifestyle, such as consumers and pimps or traffickers.

“There’s never a justification for those actions,” Johnson said. “But I do want to be a unique resource to be able to at least give people options that don’t want to be in those positions anymore,”

Part of Johnson’s training to help people and organizations understand is that the solution around breaking stigmas is not in community resources, but looking internally. Johnson said dismantling stigma requires change, but it’s hard to do when people become too comfortable with the set culture.

“We like to change things until it makes our lives a little bit more difficult,” Johnson said. “Once it makes our lives difficult, or inconveniences us, we don’t want to do it anymore. And that’s part of the problem.”

As part of the Kingman community, Johnson is looking forward to building connections with organizations and community members. As a wife, mother and a woman of God, she hopes to radiate kindness and love in her new home. She does not want to cause defensiveness, but instead bring awareness of sexual exploitation to the community.

“I like to provoke thought in this area of just ‘how can we do better in our individual lives,’ because that ripple-effect matters,” Johnson said. “If I’m kind to a person, they’re going to learn kindness and they’re going to be able to be kind to the next person and so on. We can’t change the world, we can’t have all these issues taken away overnight, but what we can do is start with our own selves.”

For more information about SOS or if you are in need of support, visit https://www.sistersofthestreets.org/ or call 619-335-8816.