‘Tis the Season: Numerous Halloween events slated for Kingman area

KINGMAN – The Kingman area has no shortage of upcoming Halloween events, including Ghost Tours and Ghost Walks, a Haunted Hike and more.

The Powerhouse Visitors Center wrote in a news release that it has partnered with Beale Street Theater in offering Haunted Powerhouse Ghost Tours.

“Enjoy ghost stories about the old, historic, haunted building and the people who have passed through there,” the Powerhouse wrote. “At the end of the museum section, the tour moves through some normally unseen parts of the Powerhouse building.”

The first tour begins at 6:20 p.m. with subsequent tours taking place every 20 minutes and the last tour starting at 8:40 p.m. Tours are open through Saturday, Sept. 30.

To purchase tickets, go to https://bealestreettheater.com/tickets/.

For more information, email info@bealestreettheater.com or contact 928-530-8432.

The fifth annual Kingman Historic Ghost Walks this year have “new tour routes, more stories and spots to visit,” organizers wrote. Also scheduled is a choreographed Thriller dance. As all tickets sold out last year, the theater recommends that tickets be purchased in advance. To purchase tickets for one of the two tours, go to https://bealestreettheater.com/events/.

Other upcoming Halloween events include:

– The Pinion Pine Fire District has its Haunted Hike scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. from Fire Station 51 at 2836 DW Ranch Road and costs $5.

Hooch’s Kingman Two Day Halloween Event is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2215 Butler Ave. Saturday’s event is listed as a “family event,” according to organizers. Slated are costume contests, live entertainment, pumpkin carving and more.

The Gun Shop and Desert Archery Trunk or Treat, 4020 N. Sierra Road and 4938 Stockton Hill Road, will include food, music, candy and more, organizers wrote. Those passing out candy are asked to arrive by 4:30 p.m.

The Kingman Farmers Market at Thunder-Rode at 210 Beale St. in Kingman will include a kids’ costume contest, drawings, kids’ games, trick-or-treat booths, a motorcycle decorating contest and more on Saturday, Oct. 30. The market is from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday.

Black Bridge Brewery, 421 E. Beale St., will host a Halloween Event featuring bands Suburban Resistance, Talking Bombs, Poison Made Sinners, The Lefts Right Lefts and Boss Hectic.

Family Bible Church, 2040 Gates, Ave., will host a Harvest Festival event from 3–5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Hope Haven assisted living, 2615 Chambers Ave., invites parents to bring their children to trick-or-treat from 5–8 p.m. as “residents find such joy in seeing all the costumes each year.”

The Chillin’ on Beale Halloween Bash is slated for 5–8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 on Beale Street between fourth and fifth streets. Participating vehicles passing out candy must be parked by 4:45 p.m.

Hope City Church, 1850 Gates Ave., will host Fall Fest 2021 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Slated are games, bounce houses, giveaways, a photo booth, treats and food.

The Kingman Police Department will hold the 48th annual Pumpkin Patrol, which sees officers pass out candy to children while patrolling city neighborhoods on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31.

The Kingman Farmers Market will hold a Spooktackular Fundraiser Event during the market on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Lewis Kingman Park, 2201 East Andy Devine Ave., Kingman. The special market will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will include food, vendors, games, drawings, prizes, a costume contest and more. The donation fee to enter is $2. Children under age 5 will be admitted free. All donations go toward the continuation of the nonprofit Kingman Farmers Market.

The 4th Annual Candy Crawl hosted by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Public Outreach Program will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, 600 W. Beale St., Kingman. Children will receive candy and can interact with sheriff’s office personnel. Attendees are asked to park in the Mohave County Administration Building parking lot off Route 66 and walk up Metcalfe Road to enter the Candy Crawl. The winners of the Pumpkin Coloring Contest will be announced at the event.