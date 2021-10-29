Obituary | John Edward Thompson

John Edward Thompson, 87, of Chloride, Arizona, passed peacefully Oct. 9, 2021, at Kingman Regional Medical Center Hospice with Nadine, his loving wife and soul mate of 60 years, at his bedside.

John was born in Parsons, Kansas, on Dec. 27, 1933, to the late Edwin and Harriet Thompson. After high school graduation John served four years in the United States Army. After being honorably discharged from the military service, John attended and graduated from Kansas State University with degrees in business and engineering. It was during his college days he met and married Nadine, the love of his life.

Some of John’s achievements included owning and operating a successful construction business in Abilene, Kansas and Scottsdale, Arizona, obtaining a pilot’s license, and building a houseboat he and his wife used to entertain friends and family on Lake Powell. John retired in 1998 and moved to Chloride, Arizona the town he loved most, where he designed and built his retirement home.

John served as Vice President and Statutory Agent for the Chloride Cemetery Board and served as Chairman of the Chloride Water Board. It was during his tenure as Water Board Chairman John obtained a grant that provided a new water pipeline to Chloride.

John’s hobbies included reading, railroads, history, boating, flying, 4-wheeling, hunting, fishing and playing cards.

John is survived by his wife Nadine, of Chloride; daughter Shelley Phillips of Prescott; son Christopher Thompson (wife Lisa) of Desert Hills, Arizona; grandsons Aaron Phillips of Olean, New York, and Andrew Phillips (wife Jamie) of Surprise, Arizona; great-grandchildren Ava Phillips of Tampa, Florida, Devyn Phillips and Dylan Phillips of Jamestown, New York, and Mason Phillips of Surprise, Arizona.

Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home in Lake Havasu is in charge of cremation and other arrangements. The location and date for a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



“A life well lived deserves to be celebrated!”

