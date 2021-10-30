16 inmates at Mohave County jail test positive for COVID-19

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman identified 16 COVID-19-positive inmates this past week.

MCSO wrote in a news release that the Captain Bob Vollbracht said two inmates began reporting COVID-like symptoms during the early hours of Wednesday, Oct. 27. The inmates were tested with rapid collection test kits, which reportedly revealed that they were positive for the disease.

The remaining 34 inmates located in the housing unit were tested Wednesday, with 14 of those individuals testing positive. All 16 positive inmates were moved to a different housing unit and housed under quarantine protocols, the sheriff’s office wrote.

Since May 2020, the jail has experienced 134 positive inmate cases and 46 positive staff cases. Since that date, more than 3,276 inmates have been tested for COVID-19. The release noted that none of those cases have resulted in hospitalizations.

COVID-19 vaccines are offered to all inmates, with 250 vaccinated to date.