OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Oct. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Briefs: Migrants cross border in San Luis residential area

Dozens of migrants illegally entered the United States in a residential area of San Luis on Friday, Oct. 28. (Adobe image)

Dozens of migrants illegally entered the United States in a residential area of San Luis on Friday, Oct. 28. (Adobe image)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 30, 2021 6:18 p.m.

SAN LUIS – Dozens of migrants illegally entered the United States in a residential area of San Luis on Friday, officials said. San Luis police Lt. Marco Santana said the incident occurred on the city’s east side at approximately 10 a.m. and involved about 50 migrants. It was not immediately known how many of the migrants were taken into custody, the Yuma Sun reported.

Border agents responded and the San Luis Police Department sent officers to arrest any migrants who trespassed on private property, entered homes or committed a crime against a resident. Residents were asked to report anyone acting suspiciously.

The incident was the second mass incursion in San Luis this month. Approximately 60 migrants illegally entered on Oct. 1.

Flagstaff meetings to take note of Native lands

FLAGSTAFF – The Flagstaff City Council is poised to begin its meetings with an acknowledgement honoring the ancestral homelands of Native tribes in the region.

Council members on Tuesday voiced support for having the acknowledgement statement read at the beginning of future meetings. A formal vote is scheduled Tuesday, the Arizona Daily Sun reported.

The council’s meeting agenda said the acknowledgement was intended to “formally acknowledge and reflect on the attempted erasure of Indigenous peoples and the historic trauma caused by colonialism” in order to promote understanding and dispute resolution.

Flagstaff is near the Navajo Nation, which includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The Hopi, Hualapai and Havasupai tribes are among others with reservations in northern Arizona.

Previously considered by the city Indigenous Commission, the acknowledgement was inspired by one used by a Flagstaff neighborhood association, Councilmember Austin Aslan said.

The acknowledgment considered by the council states the the council “humbly acknowledges the ancestral homelands of this area’s Indigenous nations and original stewards. These lands, still inhabited by Native descendants, border mountains sacred to Indigenous peoples. We honor them, their legacies, their traditions, and their continued contributions. We celebrate their past, present, and future generations who will forever know this place as home.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State