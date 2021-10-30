OFFERS
Kingman Cancer Care Unit’s Arts and Crafts Fair begins Saturday, Nov. 13

The 46th annual Arts and Crafts Fair held by The Kingman Cancer Care Unit is set for the weekend of Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 30, 2021 7:17 p.m.

KINGMAN – The 46th annual Arts and Crafts Fair held by The Kingman Cancer Care Unit is set for Nov. 13-14 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.

“Many vendors bring their handmade craft items for sale,” organizers wrote in a news release. “It is a great place to do your Christmas shopping.”

The Kingman Cancer Care Unit, a nonprofit organization, was formed by a “dedicated and compassionate group of citizens” to help people in Kingman and the surrounding area in their fight against cancer, organizers wrote.

“This devoted group of volunteers has been providing assistance to their neighbors for over 46 years,” the release continued. “Most of our volunteers have been affected by cancer in their personal lives, either with a spouse, a sibling, a child or a dear friend. We know firsthand the devastating effect cancer can have on the patient and the family.”

The unit’s mission is to offer financial aid and moral support for both the patient and their family “during their hour of need.”

“We provide transportation to doctors’ appointments and treatments. Financial assistance is available to patients with travel, food and hotel accommodations, to name a few,” organizers wrote. “Health equipment – wheelchairs, walkers, etc., and personal equipment, wigs, prostheses, etc. – are also items we help provide.”

All the money that is raised is used to help patients in the area, along with an annual donation for cancer research to the University of Arizona.

“We invite you to attend the fair and patronize our vendors,” the unit wrote. “We appreciate your support of our organization.”

