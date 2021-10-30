Kingman continues to lead Mohave County in COVID cases and deaths

KINGMAN – The Kingman medical service area continues to lead Mohave County in new COVID-19 cases and related deaths.

A trio of Kingman area residents perished from complications of the coronavirus and another 63 have been infected with the virus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Friday, Oct. 29. They were among the four new deaths and 152 new cases confirmed in the county. The report covered the two-day period between noon on Wednesday, Oct. 27 and noon on Friday.

The newly deceased from the Kingman area included one patient each in the 50-59, 60-69 and 70-79 age brackets. A patient age 60-69 from the Bullhead City medical service area also passed away.

Of the 63 new Kingman cases, 18 were logged in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for 95% of the deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were six cases each ages 50-59 and 70-79, five ages 60-69 and one age 80-89.

Another 13 cases in the Kingman area were recorded in children and teens, including seven ages 11-19 and six ages 0-10. There were also 17 new cases ages 30-39, 12 ages 20-29 and three ages 40-49.

Elsewhere in the county, 49 new cases were confirmed in the Bullhead City area, 39 in the Lake Havasu City area and one in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The number of new cases appears to be rising again, with 532 logged in the county in the seven-day span ending at noon on Wednesday. That’s the most in a single week since the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 29, when 559 new cases were reported.

The number of new cases had been decreasing in the county before a spike in the past two weeks.

There were 426 new cases and 14 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 20, up from 397 cases and 17 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 13.

That compares to 493 cases and 19 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 6; and 559 new cases and 15 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Mohave County is considered a high-transmission area, and the county’s low vaccination rate has been cited as a primary reason by local health officials.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 43.4% of eligible county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave far below the 59% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 83,866 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 234 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Kingman with 222, Lake Havasu City with 188, Golden Valley with 45, Fort Mohave with 82 and Mohave Valley with 33. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 7,985 cases for Lake Havasu City, 7,997 in Kingman, 7,295 in Bullhead City, 2,528 in Fort Mohave, 1,587 in Golden Valley, 1,159 in Mohave Valley and 547 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 210 cases in Topock, 108 in Dolan Springs, 87 in Meadview and 71 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72.9 years, while the average patient is 45.3 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.8%, meaning 28 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 14.1% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 30,337 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 33,506 cases in the county.

The county counts 862 deaths, while the state reports 988. County health officials report that 26,975 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Oct. 29 there were 75 new cases from 634 tests for a positivity rate of 12%.

The positivity rate was 12% (80/652) on Friday, Oct. 22; 1% (8/1,179) on Monday, Oct. 25; 45% (214/473) on Tuesday, Oct. 26; 18% (105/591) on Wednesday, Oct. 27; and 13% (104/830) on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 289,330 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.2% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Saturday, Oct. 30 AZDHS was reporting 2,843 new cases from 34,646 tests for a positivity rate of 8%. More than 1,166,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 21,153 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 46 million confirmed cases and 745,495 deaths the morning of Saturday, Oct. 30.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting nearly 5 million deaths from more than 246 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.