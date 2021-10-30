Kingman prepares for 66 Fest

At the heart of Route 66, Kingman is preparing for the first-ever Kingman 66 Fest. Along with bands, vendors, a zip line and a magician, the event is expected to bring attendees from all over to celebrate Kingman’s past and support the community’s present.

Kingman 66 Fest will take place at Lewis Kingman Park, 2201 E. Andy Devine Avenue, on Friday-Saturday, Nov. 5-6. The festival will start at 2 p.m. on Nov. 5 and end at 10 p.m. on Nov. 6. Josh Noble, festival chairman, said he is expecting 2,000 to 4,000 people to attend.

With this being the first Kingman 66 Fest, Noble said organizers will be able to tailor changes before the 100th year anniversary of the Mother Road in 2026. Noble said he is excited to have a space where vendors, musicians, car enthusiasts and activities for children can co-exist for a fun weekend. He said he hopes good memories from the event will carry over for years to come.

Nikki Seegers, director of operations of the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona, said the event will remind people why Route 66 is loved and trigger the nostalgia and history of the road.

“I hope they remember the significance of Route 66 … and remind you to slow down and enjoy the ride,” Seegers said.

Multiple bands, a beer garden that features numerous local and statewide breweries, and vendors will be the core of the festival. Noble said if people participate in brewery activities, they will be allowed to carry their drinks throughout the festival.

“They want to come in and come hungry and come thirsty,” Noble said. “We’ll have stuff for people to buy and look at and do.”

Noble said the festival will also have a car and motorcycle show, a vintage pedal car race and a neon dance party. Those wanting to participate in the car and motorcycle show will need to register prior to the festival at explorekingman.com/event-66-fest.

There will also be a zip line, four escape rooms and a trackless train ride. Noble said the train ride and location is a nice nod to Lewis Kingman, who was a railroad engineer.

“He was the railroad engineer that surveyed the railroad going through Arizona, so it’s kind of a fitting act,” Noble said.

Wristbands can be purchased at the event for certain rides and activities or at the Visitor Center prior to the event. Children and seniors age 60 and over can get their wristbands for $3 and the general public can purchase them for $6. Noble said wristbands are good for both days.

Noble said Lewis Kingman Park was chosen because it will hold the estimated thousands of people expected to come. He said they will be able to expand the area in coming years as the festival grows. He also said parking, which is free, is also important to hold the amount expected to attend. The parking lot, which is next to Kingman Lewis Park, holds around 600 cars. The park also has large trees, which will offer shade to vendors and attendees. Several downtown businesses have complained that the event will not be held downtown, where brick-and-mortar businesses could better benefit from the influx of visitors.

Noble also said that it’s important to have the event on Route 66 since the landmark is being celebrated. He shared that the spot was a popular pit stop, containing a rest area on Route 66.

“It is one of the original rest stops that was located on Highway 66 ... back in the early 20s, 30s, 40s, and so it was one of the areas where there were trees and there was shade, grass, people could get out, stretch their legs, use the restroom,” Noble said. “And travelers going across the county, that’s one of the places they were. So it has a real historic significance.”

Seegers, the director of operations of the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona, also said along with the abundance of space and the ability to expand in the future, the park is also an escape from the Arizona environment.

“It’s an oasis from the desert,” Seegers said.

While there has been some push back from local businesses about not having the event downtown, Noble said he expects and encourages people to go downtown for shopping and food.

Noble said Live after Five will be taking place downtown that weekend, which will be beneficial to local businesses and the festival. He’s also working with Kingman Main Street to make the Kingman 66 Fest part of their fundraiser to help benefit downtown.

“We’re hoping that people coming into town are going to do some of these other activities,” Noble said.

Seegers said with the goal of bringing community members and visitors together, she hopes people make the festival “part of a road trip” along the Mother Road.

“It’s to remind people why we love Route 66, and why the should slow the pace of the journey,” Seegers said.