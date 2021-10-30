Lee Williams beats Mingus Union to improve playoff chances; KHS, KAOL close season with road losses

COTTONWOOD – Lee Williams outscored Mingus Union 21-8 in the second half to notch a 49-31 high school football road win at Cottonwood on Friday, Oct. 29.

With the win the 17th-ranked Vols stayed in the running for a slot in the Class 4A playoffs, improving to 5-3 on the year with a second-straight win. No statistics were made available.

The Vols will look to keep their playoff run alive when they host Flagstaff in their final home game of the season at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. Flagstaff is 4-4 on the season and ranked 21st in the state in Class 4A. Mingus Union fell to 2-7 with the loss.

River Valley 49, Kingman 6

BULLHEAD CITY – River Valley scored early and often, handing Kingman High School a 49-6 high school football loss at the Anderson Field House Arena on Friday, Oct. 29.

The Dust Devils led 28-0 after one quarter and 42-6 at the half to score the win. They improved to 9-1 and are ranked sixth in the state in Class 3A.

Kingman finished the season at 3-7 and out of the playoff hunt with a Class 3A ranking of 28th.

NFL Yet Prep 40, Kingman Academy 7

PHOENIX – The Kingman Academy of Learning High School football team closed its season on a losing note with a 40-7 loss at NFL Yet College Preparatory Academy on Friday, Oct. 29.

The Tigers finished with a 2-8 overall record and ranked 33rd in the state.