Lee Williams, KAOL qualify for state high school volleyball playoffs

KINGMAN – Lee Williams and Kingman Academy have earned berths in the Arizona state high school volleyball playoffs.

KAOL earned a home game in the Class 2A play-in tournament by nailing down the 12th seed. They’ll host No. 21 Madison Highland (9-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 in Kingman.

The Lady Tigers are 12-5 for the season under head coach Annette McCord and have won four straight games entering the playoffs.

The Lee Williams Lady Volunteers, ranked 21st in the state in Class 4A under head coach Riley Blake, will travel to Cactus High School in Glendale to play the Lady Cobras at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Lee Williams has lost three of its past five games.

Cactus is ranked 12th in the state with a 10-6 record. They’ve won four straight matches, including three in straight sets.

Lee Williams is 10-8 overall and finished third in the Grand Canyon Conference with an 8-8 record.

Kingman High School finished the season with an 0-16 mark and No. 41 ranking, and did not make the playoffs.