Miner Editorial | We can all agree on Halloween

Originally Published: October 30, 2021 6:21 p.m.

In this divisive and divided nation that we live in, it’s nice that there’s at least one thing we can all agree about – Halloween and trick-or-treating.

Conservatives refrain from calling the practice socialism. They don’t say it encourages panhandling, or equates to entitlement. No one will get harassed for wearing a mask today.

Liberals don’t lobby for giving out carrot sticks instead of candy bars. They don’t say the rich must give more. They won’t ask your children if they’ve been vaccinated when they knock on the door.

And Kingman certainly embraces the holiday.

Halloween starts early here, with a number of events already in the books, everything from ghost walks and tours to pumpkin fests and trunk-or-treat events.

Today – Sunday, Oct. 31, Halloween – is mostly about the candy.

There’s the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating. The city doesn’t specify times, but Kingman kids will hit the streets dressed like witches and rabbits and dinosaurs and clowns. They’ll knock on doors, mumble ‘thanks’ and hurry off to the next house. Kingman police will be patrolling, keeping an eye on things, and handing out candy to kids in what’s become known over 44 years as the “Pumpkin Patrol.”

Other parents, perhaps those looking for a more-controlled environment, will take the kids to the Sheriff’s Office’s annual Candy Crawl, or head down to Beale Street where Chillin’ on Beale will host a large trunk-or-treat. You can fill a plastic pumpkin in a hurry there. For a list of Halloween events see the Community Calendar on page two of today’s Miner.

And participate if you can. Give a treat to everybody, even if they’re dressed like Donald Trump or Nancy Pelosi.

