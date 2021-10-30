Mohave County Geology: The tell-tale soil

My second forensic geology experience was in a criminal case. The question posed to me was in relation as to where a vehicle had been in the days before the crime. This was important because the alleged perpetrator stated that he had been in Yucca doing work and not in the Hualapais.

I examined the soil stuck to the underside of the front bumper of his vehicle. The soil was a distinctive reddish color due to the presence of hematite and jarosite-distinctive iron oxides that form from the oxidation of sulfides.

Soil is a product of its source. It contains attributes from the parent material such as color, chemistry and texture. The closer soil is to its source, the coarser grained it is; the farther away it is, the finer grained. Soil from an area where water isn’t traveling fast, such as near the center of a valley, will have caliche. Soil closer to the mountains where water in the washes flows fast has less caliche because the water is moving too fast for caliche to form. If soil is formed near a mineral deposit, it’ll contain trace amounts of the specific minerals found in that deposit – lead, zinc, etc.

Being familiar with the two areas in question, I knew that there were no sulfide deposits near Yucca. The town of Yucca lies near the center of the Sacramento Valley drainage basin. The most common soil in the center of a valley is composed of fine-grained, powdery-like soil mixed with caliche. In the Yucca area, the rock types include volcanic rocks on the west side of the valley and metamorphic rocks on the east side. These rocks don’t contain sulfides so the soil is primarily a gray-white color made whiter with the addition of caliche.

The northern Hualapai area has several sulfide mineral occurrences in metamorphic rocks intruded by quartz monzonite. The oxidation of the sulfides releases hematite and jarosite that give the soil a distinctive color. In addition, Blake Ranch Road is near where bedrock outcrops so the soil contains abundant small rock fragments that make it grainy rather than a fined-grained powdery soil. The difference in the soil between the two areas made it easy to determine in which area the truck had been.

But there are limits as to what can be inferred from soil evidence. If soil has been transported to a housing project to level the lots, it will be hard to use as evidence. Also, soil used to build a road brought from a different location could prove confusing. Sometimes the well-trained geologist will be able to tell that the soil was brought in and did not form in place because it won’t have the attributes of the nearby rocks.

I sometimes drive my wife crazy when I point out where rocks that we see in different parts of Kingman came from. After living and doing geologic work around Mohave County for over 40 years, I have a pretty good idea of the geology here. The large decorative boulders with iron-stained veins seen in the median of Stockton Hill Road and the decorative boulders in front of Big 5, were transported from the Mineral Park mine.

There are three principal source areas for the decorative red gravel used in yards. Each has its own characteristics. Gravel originating from the pit north of the Blake Ranch Road interchange on I-40 is not homogeneous. It has a combination of colors – red and green – giving it a muted reddish look. In contrast, the gravel originating from the pits on the north side of the White Hills is a homogenous hematite-stained granite. It has a cleaner brighter red look. The third source is the gravel that is crushed at Mineral Park. It has a white-yellowish-red look.

There are several small cinder cones that supply the dark gray colored gravel with small white spots. There are two pits on the east side of Aztec Road in Golden Valley and one pit in Clack Canyon off of Fort Beale Drive – that one is now closed. The rounded “river rock” comes from pits near the Colorado River. It takes a lot of energy to tumble a rock to give it a smooth surface. In nature, this is only done in a large river like the Colorado.

Sometimes the difference between soil can only be determined by chemical analysis. Luckily, I haven’t had to resort to soil analysis in my forensic episodes but I use it all the time in mineral exploration. Chemical analysis is used to determine trace elements from exploration samples. In searching for gold deposits, one can use trace elements such as arsenic, antimony and mercury that are frequently found near a deposit to zero in on a target.

Driving south on Hualapai Mountain Road and feeling a little cocky, I asked my wife to point out a rock and I’d tell her where it came from. She rolled her eyes but pointed to the base of a sign that was covered with rocks held by mortar. “Where’d those come from,” she asked. The rocks weren’t like anything I’d seen before. I hummed and hawed and finally gave up. She said, “they’re from the building material aisle at Home Depot.” How embarrassing, stumped by artificial rocks.