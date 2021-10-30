OFFERS
Mohave County issues 10 building permits

Mohave County issued 10 building permits in the week ending Friday, Oct. 22. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 30, 2021 6:50 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 22:

– Jack De Boer: Topock; demo old trailer.

– Angle Homes: Kingman; single-family residence (11).

– Angle Homes: 494 S. Martinez Road, Golden Valley; single-family residence.

– Juanita Contreas: 7624 W. Bolsa Drive, Golden Valley; demo existing manufactured home.

– Truelove Plumbing: 2495 E. Thompson Ave., Kingman; gas line repair.

– Lucas Phillips: Mohave Valley; steel garage.

– Raymond Stull: 3352 S. Peridot Road, Golden Valley; replace 100 amp panel.

– Everette Webb: 918 S. San Pedro Road, Golden Valley; new 200 amp panel to garage.

– Cornelius Sullivan: Dolan Springs; power pole replacement.

– MAM Plumbing and Repair: 12678 S. Concho Drive, Topock; gas line.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 28:

– Atlas Fire Company: 3660 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; $200.

– Atlas Fire Company: 3670 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; $200.

– Titan Solar Power: 3660 N. Verdugo Road, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Titan Solar Power: 3035 N. Stewart St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Signature Plumbing: 726 Gold St., Kingman; gas; $137.

– Becker Construction: 1934 Hope Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,373.

– Becker Construction: 2945 N. Sage St., Kingman; new SFR; $7,346.

– Becker Construction: 2950 N. Sage St., Kingman; new SFR; $6,140.

– K Squared: 3267 N. Lomalai St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,145.

– Big Red Construction: 3601 N. Miller St., Kingman; $6,122.

– Future Foresight: 3632 N. Pearl St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,715.

– Angle Homes: 4375 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,850.

– Angle Homes: 3420 Corrales Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,242.

– Angle Homes: 2148 Gene Autry, Kingman; new SFR; $4,494.

– Angle Homes: 3610 Oak Cliffs Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,594.

– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3893 Easy St., Kingman; storage shed; zero dollars.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Oct. 28:

– Nail Candy: 207 N. Fourth St., Kingman; nail salon.

– Thomas Dermatology: 1815 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; health care.

– Benetti Builders: 918 Country Club Drive, Kingman; construction.

– A&F Crane Rigging: 2661 N. Apache Drive, Kingman; contractor.

– Linda Fisher Tye Dye: 1729 Hillcrest Drive, Kingman; arts and crafts.

– Pixie Marie Boutique: 2608 Marlene Ave., Kingman; retail trade.

– Shanda’s Sassy Classy Treats: 3530 N. Skylark Road, Kingman; food services.

– Willey Family Décor: 1927 Louise Ave., Kingman; arts.

– Kingman Tile Restoration: 17305 Mead Drive, Dolan Springs; handyman home and garden.

– Ya Dig? Gardening: 2109 Ranch Road, Kingman; contractor.

– Suntuity Electric: 2137 N. Route 35, Holmdel, New Jersey.

