Mohave County sets job fair for Wednesday, Nov. 3

KINGMAN – Mohave County will host a job fair with possible on-sight interviews with numerous departments from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

County Manager Sam Elters has previously reported that nearly every county department is experiencing employment vacancies, along with high turnover in roles including administrative, technical, leadership and certified positions.

“Many positions are immediately available with excellent benefits,” the county wrote in a news release, noting those include state retirement with employer-match contributions; medical, dental and vision, and life insurance and identity theft protection.

Departments with current vacancies include the Assessor’s Office, Clerk of Superior Court, Community Services, the County Attorney’s Office, Development Services, Elections, Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology, Justice Courts, Library, Probation, Procurement, the Department of Public Health, Public Works, Mohave County Recorder’s Office, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Mohave County Superior Court.

Apply at www.mohave.gov.