Kingman Academy and Lee Williams win volleyball matches

VOLLEYBALL

Kingman Academy 3, Parker 0

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy Lady Tigers volleyball team opened their season on a winning note by beating Parker High School 3-0 on Tuesday, Aug. 31 in Kingman.

Academy won the first set 25-14 and the second set 25-22, then closed it out with a narrow 27-25 win in the third and final set.

Coach Annette McCord’s Lady Tigers recorded 28 kills, with a pair of seniors leading the way. Kirsta Thomson logged eight kills, while Maliah Gardner added seven kills to go with a team-high 16 digs, 12 assists and three service aces.

Junior Samantha Ogborn added 11 digs and four kills, junior Anika Larsen had 10 assists, senior Ashlee Steele had three aces and Morgan Garrison logged four kills.

Kingman Academy hosts Williams at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Lee Williams 3, Lake Havasu 1

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lee Williams High School girls volleyball team topped host Lake Havasu City 3-1 on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

The Lady Volunteers improved to 1-1 with the win. No statistics or set scores were available.

Lee Williams will host Mohave at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2.

River Valley 3, Kingman 0

MOHAVE VALLEY – River Valley dominated Kingman in a mutual girls high school volleyball season-opener on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

The Dust Devils won 3-0 at home, beating the Bulldogs 25-6, 25-9, 25-10.

Coach Tiffany Rowe’s Kingman squad will attempt to break into the win column when they host the Chino Valley High School Cougars at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2.