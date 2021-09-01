OFFERS
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of sexual conduct with a minor

Originally Published: September 1, 2021 1:40 p.m.

KINGMAN - A Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested after allegations of sexual conduct with a minor were alleged.

The deputy was identified as Andrew Jacob Sunderberg, 22, who was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

According to an MCSO news release, the initial allegations came into the sheriff’s office, and the Kingman Police Department was contacted immediately to open an investigation, which led to the arrest.

Sheriff Doug Schuster said in the release that “this is shocking and despicable behavior. Sundberg has betrayed the trust of the public and law enforcement alike.”

He said his “thoughts are with the victim” and said his office will assist the Kingman Police Department “in any way we can to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest degree.”

Sundberg was hired as a detention officer at Mohave County jail in January 2018, and was promoted to deputy in January 2020, graduating from the police academy in June 2020.

