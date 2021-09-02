9/11: City slates Patriot Day remembrance ceremony

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman invites the community to honor the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Join City of Kingman first responders at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Locomotive Park for a remembrance ceremony.

Locomotive Park is located at 310 W. Beale St. The nation now observes Patriot Day annually on Sept, 11 as a National Day of Service and Remembrance for the thousands of lives lost in the 9/11 attacks.