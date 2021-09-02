Auditions set for Kingman Historic Ghost Walk

KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater auditions for actors, tour guides, ghosts, support staff and dancers for the 2021 Kingman Historic Ghost Walk are set for Friday, and Saturday, Sept. 10-11 and Saturday, Sept. 18.

Actors, tour guides, ghosts and support staff can throw their hats in the ring during auditions set for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Club for YOUth, 301 N. Fourth St. The theater wrote that auditioning actors are asked to bring a one-minute monologue or story to the audition.

Auditions for dancers are set for 6 – 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Project Movement, 2153 E. Gordon Drive, Ste. E.