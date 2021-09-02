COVID-19 claims 5 lives, infects 197 in Mohave County

KINGMAN – Five dead and another 197 infected, according to the latest COVID-19 report from the Mohave County Department of Public Health outlining the local pandemic toll.

This time, an adult in the 30-39 age range from the Kingman medical service area and a patient age 40-49 from the Bullhead City service area were among the victims of a pandemic that has claimed the lives of 744 county residents in the past 17 months.

The other deaths in the county, contained in a report covering the two-day period between noon on Monday, Aug. 30 and noon on Wednesday, Sept. 1, included an adult in the 50-59 age bracket from the communities in the Arizona Strip, and patients age 70-79 and 90-plus from the Kingman area.

Of the 197 new cases, 78 were logged in the expansive Kingman medical service area, including 24 over the age of 50 in the age groups that have accounted for 96% of the deaths in the county. There were 11 new local cases ages 50-59, 10 ages 60-69, two ages 70-79 and one age 80-89.

Another 16 local cases involved children and teens, including nine ages 11-19 and seven ages 0-10. The most new local cases were recorded in the 40-49 age bracket with 16. There were also 13 cases ages 30-39 and nine ages 20-29.

The Bullhead City area suffered the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 86, including 21 over the age of 50. There were also 28 new cases in the Lake Havasu City area, and two in the communities of the Arizona Strip. Another three cases were in areas of the county yet to be determined, according to local health officials.

The county has been experiencing a surge in cases and deaths blamed on low vaccination rates and the delta coronavirus variant. There were 637 new cases and 11 deaths tabulated in the week ending at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 1. That compares to 613 cases and 12 deaths in the week ending at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 25; 663 cases and 15 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Aug. 18; and 660 cases and 13 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Aug. 11. Weekly cases were under 100 several months ago.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 42% of county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That compares to 56.1% statewide and about 70% nationwide. More than one-third of county residents – 75,407 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 218 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Kingman with 174, Lake Havasu City with 171, Fort Mohave with 70, Golden Valley with 39 and Mohave Valley with 26. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 7,171 cases for Lake Havasu City, 6,316 for Bullhead City, 6,226 for Kingman, 2,196 for Fort Mohave, 1,352 for Golden Valley, 1,018 for Mohave Valley and 496 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 182 cases in Topock, 83 in Dolan Springs, 60 in Meadview and 55 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 73.7 years, while the age of the average patient is 45.9 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 12.1% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 25,845 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 28,612 cases in the county. The county counts 744 deaths, while the state reports 851. County health officials report that 22,696 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Sept. 1 there were 147 new cases from 1,233 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 12%.

The positivity rate in the county was 19% on Monday, Aug. 23; 16% (136/875) on Friday, Aug. 27; 22% (114/526) on Sunday, Aug. 29; and 27% (73/371) on Monday, Aug. 29.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 248,822 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.9% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, Sept. 2 AZDHS was reporting 26 new deaths and 3,470 new cases from 47,298 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. More than 1,020,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 18,879 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 39 million confirmed cases and 642,255 deaths the morning of Thursday, Sept. 2. More than 99% of recent deaths in the U.S. have involved unvaccinated individuals.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 4,546,775 deaths from nearly 219 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Sept. 2.

A list of vaccine providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are also available at Uptown Drug. Appointments are required.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs and Oatman.