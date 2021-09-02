OFFERS
Electricity restored in Dolan Springs, Meadview

Power has been restored to Dolan Springs and Meadview after a storm felled 22 power poles along Pierce Ferry Road. (Courtesy photo by Jay Fleming)

Originally Published: September 2, 2021 5:07 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, September 2, 2021 6:14 PM

KINGMAN – UniSource customers in Dolan Springs and Meadview had their service restored following the energizing of a transmission line that occurred at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Approximately 2,800 UniSource Energy Services customers in Dolan Springs and Meadview were expected to be without service until late Tuesday, Aug. 31 or early Wednesday, Sept. 1.

UniSource wrote on its website that the outage resulted from significant damage from a storm on Sunday, Aug. 29.

“The outage started Sunday evening after a powerful thunderstorm felled 22 poles on a 69-kilovolt (kV) transmission line along Pierce Ferry Road near U.S. Highway 93,” UniSource wrote.

That line is the only one that is used to deliver power to the Dolan Springs and Meadview areas, which meant that repairs had to be completed before service could be restored.

“We were able to energize the transmission line by about 3 p.m.,” UniSource wrote to the Miner. “After that, it took us some time to re-energize all of the distribution lines that serve customers’ homes, but everyone is back now.”

Ice and water, through UniSources’ coordination with local emergency management officials, were available at Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire Department stations on Monday and Tuesday.

The American Red Cross also opened a cooling center for residents, which was open Monday and Tuesday.

