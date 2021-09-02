Obituary | Catherine Jean Ramey

Catherine Jean Ramey, 61, formerly of Kingman, Arizona was surrounded by her loved ones when the Good Lord wrapped his arms around her and took her home Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Cathy was born Sept. 6, 1959 in Cherry Point, (Naval Base) North Carolina to Al and Elsie Mauer. Cathy was happily married to her soulmate, Shawn Ramey, Sr. for 26 years at the time of her death.

Cathy grew up in a military family, so throughout her childhood they moved all over the United States. She spent her adult years in Arizona, Washington, Canada, Nebraska, South Dakota, and then permanently resided back in Arizona. Cathy was very outgoing, loved all the outdoor activities and traveling. She loved to sing and dance. In her younger adult years, she would sing in bands. Her voice was so angelic you couldn’t get enough of it. She was an amazing cook and never let anybody go hungry, whether she knew you or not. Cathy was very selfless and loved to help others in need. Her door was always open. Her beauty lit up the room when she walked in. Very witty and extremely funny. Everyone also came to her for all their sewing needs. Her biggest passion in life was her family and friends. If they were happy, she was happy. She was also very protective and always stood up for her loved ones. Cathy was a beautiful, strong, amazing, one-of-a-kind woman who will be missed dearly by everyone who knew her. She was a beautiful Angel who walked this earth and now she will forever be our beautiful heavenly angel.

Cathy is survived by her husband Shawn Ramey, Sr.; daughter Shay Thomas (Gary); son Ryan Leary, Jake Leary (Bridget); 18 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one great-grandson on the way; three brothers; three sisters; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Al and Elsie Mauer; son Scott See; sister Terry Rhinehardth; niece Kelli Mauer; and nephew Adam Uptegrove, as well as grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Services will be Sept. 4 at 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church. The address is 4220 N. Sierra Road, Kingman, Arizona 86409. A celebration of life will follow at Centennial Park, Ramada 1. All are welcome. Family is requesting that any flowers be sent to Cornerstone Baptist Church.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

