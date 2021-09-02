Obituary | Judy Marie Wessels

Judy Marie Wessels, age 70, died peacefully in the arms of her husband and with close friends and family on Aug. 25 at their home in Kingman, Arizona after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Judy and her family have resided in Kingman well over 30 years. She loved the desert, the river and the lake. Judy enjoyed boating and just relaxing on the beach, any beach.

Judy was born to Leonard and Edith Barney in Providence, Rhode Island on March 18, 1951. Judy met the love of her life in high school at the age of 16. Rick and Judy married five years later and they had two children, Van and Jennifer. They would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this March. She was very active in the church she attended. Judy and her husband spent much of their time providing marriage counseling, mentoring and teaching classes on marriage. Judy had a passion for helping women find peace with Jesus in their lives through biblical teaching and counseling. She treasured her children and grandchildren, and always made sure that they knew how much she loved them.

Judy is preceded in death by her father Leonard Barney; her mother Edith Johnston; her stepfather Lynn Johnston; her brother Bob Barney; and her sister Carol Bustos. Judy was the last survivor in her family. She leaves behind her husband Rick Wessels; her son Van Wessels; daughter Jennifer Wessels; granddaughters Jordan, Kylie, and Kelsey; and grandson Simon.

Judy was the one who always made sure the birthday cards were sent, the checkbook was balanced, the house was clean, the animals were fed, and she always made delicious meals. She was always thinking of others, right to the last day she was making sure that the grandkids would be taken care of. She was the relational expert of the family, always knowing what to say and what to do in different relational situations.

Her departure is a great loss for those around her and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her kind and gentle spirit.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, Sept.7, 10 a.m. at Hope City Church, 1850 Gates Ave., Kingman, Arizona. All are welcome.